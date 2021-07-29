Pendal Group Limited Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

COLD opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

