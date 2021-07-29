Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.40

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.40 and last traded at $96.27, with a volume of 39832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $367,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.