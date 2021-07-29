Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.25. 3,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 274.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

