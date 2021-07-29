eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

