4,405 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.5% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 171.4% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

