Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,727 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

