Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.89-2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

