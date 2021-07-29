Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

SIGI stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

