VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74. VSE has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.19 million, a P/E ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

