Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

