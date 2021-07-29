Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

