MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 368.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 2,439,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.68 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

