B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

