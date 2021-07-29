180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,107,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

