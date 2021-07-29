180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE AME opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.