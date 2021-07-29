180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,267 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $144.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.