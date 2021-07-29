Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires Shares of 3,110 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.40.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

