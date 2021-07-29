Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $297.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

