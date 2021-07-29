180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after buying an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.