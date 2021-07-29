Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.29

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.01. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 77,368 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.
About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
