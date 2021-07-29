Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.29

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.01. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 77,368 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 879.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

