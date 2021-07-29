Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,762,504 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,209,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

