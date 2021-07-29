CROAT (CROAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $544.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $247,344.86 and approximately $544.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 254.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,418,200 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

