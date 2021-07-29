Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.72

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.72 and last traded at $127.71, with a volume of 9381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

