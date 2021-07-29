Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.