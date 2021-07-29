SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 5.2% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.17. 81,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,265,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Technologies stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

