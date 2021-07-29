Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 4,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.35. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.