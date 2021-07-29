Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,724,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,344,862 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.82. Elastic has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

