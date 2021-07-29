Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

