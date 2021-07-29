Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,399.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.65.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

