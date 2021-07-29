20,622 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

