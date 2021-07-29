Paloma Partners Management Co Has $744,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NYSE:EXR opened at $172.57 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

