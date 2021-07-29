Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New $996,000 Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZPSU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $553,000.

Shares of TZPSU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 22,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,805. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

