Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Renasant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

