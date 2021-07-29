Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
RNST traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
