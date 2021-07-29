iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.06. 37,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

