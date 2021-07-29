Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ICHBF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

