Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $143.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.64. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.