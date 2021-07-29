Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $130.30

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.30, but opened at $124.00. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $113.53, with a volume of 2,115 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 236.52, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

