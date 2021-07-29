Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $970.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 244.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

