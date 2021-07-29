CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 2849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

