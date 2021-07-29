HNP Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

HD stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.68. 45,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $347.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

