HNP Capital LLC Purchases 5,360 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.