NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.34. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 10,931 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 218.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.