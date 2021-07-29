Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 34,437 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

