Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.90. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 34,437 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on KC. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
