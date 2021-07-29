PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $327,079.74 and approximately $165.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00086247 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,864,519 coins and its circulating supply is 45,624,342 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

