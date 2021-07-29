Traders Buy High Volume of The Cheesecake Factory Put Options (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 921% compared to the typical volume of 294 put options.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 147,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 11,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.