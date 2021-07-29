Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.60. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 674 shares.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $525.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.