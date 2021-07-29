Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.27, but opened at $72.33. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 1,773 shares.

The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

