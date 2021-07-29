KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the information services provider will earn $122.64 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,723.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,462.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

