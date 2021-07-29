Stryker Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

SYK stock opened at $268.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

