Lisk Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006968 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $358.66 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00039134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016461 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002516 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,626,397 coins and its circulating supply is 128,708,069 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

